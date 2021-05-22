'If he doesn't get a 100, we think he hasn't scored at all': Butt discusses Virat Kohli's 'mental barrier in ICC events'

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt feels what Virat Kohli has achieved in his professional cricket career is phenomenal and backs the India captain to soon end his century drought. Kohli has 70 international centuries, most by any batsman of the modern era; however, the India captain last scored an ODI century in August of 2019 and a Test ton three months later and the topic of Kohli going without a century in more than a year and a half has got people talking.

Butt, speaking in his YouTube video, was asked whether 'Virat can cross his mental barriers at ICC events like World Test Championship and T20 World Cup,' to which the former Pakistan batsman responded saying 'why not.' With the kind of prolific batting Kohli is known for, Butt feels the India captain may end his century drought as early as the next tournament – the World Test Championship final against New Zealand which starts June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"He's broken so many barriers already. Who could have thought that a boy in his age will get 70 centuries? Who would have that he would become as fit as he is today, or carry the kind of form that he has? He has a strike rate of 90 in chases, an average of over 50 in all three formats. Who would have thought? These are barriers he's already crossed. Who can stop him from crossing this barrier? In fact, he can do it in the next match or the next series itself," Butt said.

As far as Kohli's record in crunch ICC ties are concerned, the India captain would want to improve his numbers. In the last two ICC knockout matches that India have played, Kohli has scored 5 (Champions Trophy final vs Pakistan in 2017) and 1 (World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand).

"He hasn't scored a century in more than a year but look at the runs he's still scored. If he doesn't get a century, we think he hasn't scored at all. I think he has all the credentials to do it and it's just a matter of time," said Butt.