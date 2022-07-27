'He hardly had an impact. Kirsten did 99 percent of work': 2011 WC winner's blunt comment on Paddy Upton's appointment

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of Paddy Upton as the side's mental conditioning coach. This will be Upton's second stint with the Indian team; he was also the part of the side from 2008-2011, and was part of the dug-out when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side famously lifted the 2011 World Cup. However, former India cricketer Sreesanth, who was the member of the WC-winning squad in 2011, has now said that Upton hardly an impact in the side's journey to title victory.

Talking to mid-day, Sreesanth – who played India's opening game of the World Cup as well as the final against Sri Lanka – said then-head coach Gary Kirsten did most of the work, revealing that the former South Africa cricketer had started planning for the global tournament in 2008 itself.

“Hardly one per cent. Gary (Kirsten) did 99 per cent of the work. He [Upton] was just an assistant to him. He is back because he has worked with Rahul bhai earlier [at RR]. Rahul bhai will surely use him well because he is a good yoga teacher,” Sreesanth said.

"Gary was a wonderful coach. Each and every player will agree with this. He had this vision when he came in for the CB Series in 2007-08 [Australia]. I clearly remember Gary telling me, [Suresh] Raina and a few others while fielding that whoever has the ambition to win the 2011 World Cup, this [the CB Series] is where it starts. So, he had this vision, which was amazing," recalled Sreesanth, who featured in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is."

Further talking about Upton, Sreesanth said that one cannot expect the coach to do “wonders," and the credit should go to head coach Rahul Dravid and the players if the team lifts the T20 World Cup title later this year.

"I don't think he [Upton] can do wonders. If we win the T20 World Cup, it will be because of the players and the experience of Rahul bhai [Dravid]. We have a great unit, but I don't think that the man who you are talking about [Upton] is going to make much difference," Sreesanth said.

"Even when you play domestic cricket, you have to be mentally fit. So, the conditioning is happening [already]," added Sreesanth.

