Home / Cricket / 'He has a good chance with Pandya...': Ashish Nehra backs India star to come out good in 2nd T20I vs SA

'He has a good chance with Pandya...': Ashish Nehra backs India star to come out good in 2nd T20I vs SA

cricket
Published on Oct 01, 2022 04:32 PM IST

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels the star batter can deliver the goods for Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid and other teammates during a practice session(PTI)
Indian captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid and other teammates during a practice session(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Throwing weight behind Rishabh Pant ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has backed the star batter to feature in the playing XI of the Rohit Sharma-led side for the series decider. After thrashing the Proteas in the 1st T20I, Rohit-led Team India will hope to seal the series in their upcoming encounter at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Pant was overlooked by the Indian think tank in the three-match series between India and Australia. Senior gloveman Dinesh Karthik was preferred over Pant as the Indian southpaw only featured in the 2nd T20I of the Australia series. Both Karthik and Pant were named in the playing XI for the curtain-raiser of the South Africa series. However, the middle-order batters played no role in India's successful run chase at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium.

ALSO READ: 'It works when the wicket is flat': Ashish Nehra points out big concern in India star's batting approach

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa, Nehra opined that Pant is a sure-starter in the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. "I would watch out for Rishabh Pant. He is bound to be in the playing XI now, he has a good chance with Hardik Pandya not being there. He has been in and out of the team as of late. Now if he also scores runs, that will be another plus point for India," Nehra said.

While Nehra backed Pant to deliver the goods for India, former Indian pacer RP Singh asserted that premier batter Suryakumar Yadav would be the player to watch out for the hosts in the series decider. "Suryakumar Yadav would be the player to watch out for from India. Quinton de Kock from South Africa," Singh added. Suryakumar smashed a match-winning half-century in India's 8-wicket win over the Proteas at Thiruvananthapuram. The star batter is also the leading run-getter for Team India in the shortest format this season.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
rishabh pant ashish nehra
rishabh pant ashish nehra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out