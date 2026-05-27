‘He has come from some other planet’: Ashwin in awe of Virat Kohli’s intensity at 37 after GT masterclass

Cricket is a game that sparks raw passion not just among its fans, but also among players, who are often emotionally visible on the field in front of the cameras during moments of both highs and lows. The first name that instantly comes to a cricket fan’s mind when it comes to fierce intensity and raw passion for the game is none other than Virat Kohli. He once again left everyone mesmerised with his animated celebrations during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s thumping 92-run win against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League, reminding fans of the good old days in Indian Test colours, where he led the team with the same intensity and intent. Virat Kohli played a crucial 43-run knock in Qualifier 1 (REUTERS)

RCB delivered a complete performance on the day, dominating across all departments as the Rajat Patidar-led side booked a consecutive IPL final spot in their bid to defend the championship on May 31. However, former Indian spinner and expert commentator Ravichandran Ashwin was particularly fascinated by Virat’s on-field intensity and passion while watching his bowling unit defend the mammoth total of 254. With early wickets of GT’s in-form top-order batters Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, Kohli celebrated the first four dismissals as if he himself was bowling at the other end, moments Ashwin particularly highlighted.

“Did you see Virat’s celebrations when the first four wickets fell? Pehle 4 wicket usne hi liya hai [It seemed like he had taken those four wickets]. From where do you get this kind of intensity? Har jo wicket hai, tera wicket jaisa kaise celebrate kar raha hai yaar? (How can you celebrate every wicket like it’s your wicket?) I enjoyed it a lot,” Ashwin pointed out while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Travis Head's wife exposes ugly fallout from Virat Kohli IPL spat: 'It's repeat of abuse that happened after World Cup' Ashwin’s hilarious remarks on Virat’s celebrations showed how much those wickets meant to him, especially with his franchise now pushing for another championship after winning their maiden IPL title in 2025, ending Kohli’s 18-year-long wait to lift the trophy following runner-up finishes in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Ashwin, who previously shared the dressing room with Virat during their time in international cricket, also spoke about his greatness and the unmatched energy levels that set him apart on the field.

“Woh insaan nahi hai [He is not human]. He is something else. He has come from some other planet. I don't know where he has come from; he is not human," Ashwin hailed Virat.

While it seems natural for a player who enjoyed some of his peak years under Virat’s captaincy in the Indian setup to admire his greatness and commitment towards the game, the duo indeed shared a successful partnership. Ashwin was Virat’s premier strike bowler in Test cricket, picking up 293 wickets under his leadership, the most by any bowler under a single captain in Test history. Virat certainly celebrated each one of those wickets as if he himself had taken them, reflecting his trust, intensity and commitment towards his teammates’ success.

Virat’s relentless passion and intent for the game continue to remain unmatched, as the 37-year-old seems to be ageing like fine wine with the same aggression visible in both his batting and fielding. He is currently enjoying one of his best IPL seasons, showing a major improvement in strike rate while scoring 600 runs at nearly 165, his best strike rate since debuting for RCB in 2008. Kohli continues to prove his relevance for the side, not allowing age to dictate his game, as his crucial 43 off 25 balls against GT helped RCB cruise into the IPL 2026 final.