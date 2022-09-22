'He has forced me to change the way I look at the game': Jadeja backs under-fire India pacer despite forgettable outing

India may have stumbled in their recent T20I matches just as the T20 World Cup draws closer but the fact remains that they have got to play a number of games in the shorter format before the marquee tournament this year. Including the first match against Australia which they lost, India have played a total of 25 T20I matches this year. This stands in stark contrast to eight matches they played in 2021 leading up to the T20 World Cup last year.

India had been dumped out of the T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stage itself after suffering heavy defeats to Pakistan and eventual runners-up New Zealand. Former batter Ajay Jadeja has said that while India may have seen problems crop up in their bowling attack in recent games, it is good that they are playing so many games which are helping them identify these problems.

He also said that India may actually be in a better position for the 2022 T20 World Cup than they were going into last year's tournament. “From the spin point of view, we are in a better position (than the 2021 T20 World Cup), especially as far as experience is concerned. R Ashwin coming in, I am a big fan of his bowling, especially his off spin. For me that is a big plus,” said Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

“With your seamers, we have definitely got better because now we have specific skills out there. I am not a great fan of 'katori' bowling but I'll tell you something, Harshal Patel is one bowler who has got me to change the way I look at the game. He has got a special ability with that (slower balls) and some pace as well. From that point of view, very good,” he said.

India's pace attack has come under scrutiny after they suffered defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asia Cup and to Australia on Tuesday. India could not defend a target of 209 against Australia.

