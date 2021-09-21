‘He has more ability than several greats of the game’: Sehwag explains how KKR youngster can achieve immense success

Opening batsman Shubman Gill on Monday played a scintillating knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. The 22-year-old returned to form with a 48-run knock off 34 deliveries to guide his team Kolkata Knight Riders to a 9-wicket win.

Gill’s fearless approach during KKR’s chase of 93 was a delight to watch for the fans and cricket pundits. The youngster slammed six boundaries and a maximum before falling prey to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 10th over. His dismissal didn’t harm Eoin Morgan & Co at all as they won the game comprehensively in the next five balls.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag spoke highly of Gill’s batting style. While speaking with Cricbuzz, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated that the KKR batsman should always play with a free mind and shouldn’t be bothered by number of runs against his name.

“Shubman Gill should bat freely, no matter what the situation is. He shouldn’t be bothered about runs. There are 9 batsmen behind him, hence, he shouldn’t think much. If he gets a loose ball, hit it big and of not, just tap it and get a single,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“He has more ability than several greats of the game. The players from older generations had a stronger mindset which led them to success. If Gill wants to be a successful batter, he needs to work on his mindset,” he added.

Sehwag further asserted that a batsman, particularly when he is batting in T20 format, need not take pressure and start hitting right from the first ball he faces.

“T20 cricket isn’t a format where you score ball-to-ball. You do that in the longer formats where a strike rate of 50 is considered decent. But this format is meant to bat like this. No need to take pressure while batting. You just go and start hitting. If you connect then you are a match winner and if couldn’t, then no worries, someone else will do that.

“It is not about the skill but mindset. It’s most important because if you have that kind of mindset, how would you play? Batsmen do have skill to hit a six but doubt in their mind and fear of getting out stops them from going for it,” Sehwag said.