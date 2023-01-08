'He has played that shot now; don't think he can do that again': Haris Rauf on Virat Kohli's incredible six vs Pakistan

Team India may not have had a successful campaign at the T20 World Cup last year, but one match that fans and former cricketers alike fondly remember is the side's opener against Pakistan. Virat Kohli had produced a magical outing in the evening at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, as India registered a victory on the final ball of the match. Kohli had remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 deliveries as he steered the side to a successful 160-run chase at the MCG.

One of the shots from Kohli's innings that stunned everyone at the time including bowler Haris Rauf – and that continues to be revisited even today – is the straight six over the bowler's head on a length delivery. Kohli made space for himself as he shuffled across the crease and tonked the ball away for a massive six in the 19th over of the game, leaving both, Haris and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in shock.

Haris has now spoken on the shot as he made an appearance on Pakistan's popular show 'Hasna Mana Hai'. After a fan asked about his immediate reaction to the shot, Rauf said that it "hurt" him.

"Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn't say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened," Haris said.

However, the Pakistan speedster also added that it's quite likely Kohli won't play the shot again, reasoning that such shots are quite rare in cricket. "Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six," said the speedster.

Pakistan had reached the final of the tournament where they faced a defeat to England; India, meanwhile, also faced a 10-wicket loss to Jos Buttler's men in the semi-finals of the marquee tournament.

