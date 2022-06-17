Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He has shown what he can do. If he gets faster...': Nortje opens up about 'speed gun' battle with Umran Malik
cricket

'He has shown what he can do. If he gets faster...': Nortje opens up about 'speed gun' battle with Umran Malik

Umran Malik is yet to pulverize opposition batters in international cricket but pundits and fans have already predicted great things for the youngster.
Umran Malik and Anrich Nortje (PTI | ANI)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:59 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

He has not played a single game in India colours but Umran Malik continues to make headlines on the back of a blistering Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 22-year-old's rise from Jammu to the world stage is nothing short of a fairy tale. With his raw pace, Umran rattled some big guns in the Indian T20 competition and earned rich praise from cricketing greats.

Umran earned a call-up to the national T20 squad, thanks to his ability to bowl thunderbolts of more than 150kph (93mph). The speed merchant snared 22 wickets in 14 matches in a highly successful season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He is yet to pulverize opposition batters in international cricket but pundits and fans have already predicted great things for the Indian.

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has also lavished praise on Umran, saying he has already shown glimpses of his potential. But Nortje isn't bothered about the ‘pace’ war with the youngster.

"Yeah, at this stage, I am not bothered about who is the fastest (bowler). Not really bothered about it who is the fastest and what the speed gun is, it is about contributing to the team. 

"When I do train, when I am not playing, you obviously think about how can you get fast with the way you train, whatever you are doing. In the back of my mind, it would be something I will keep on striving towards but it is not something I think about when I go to the field," said Nortje during a press conference on Thursday.

"Umran Malik very good bowler, very fast bowler. He has shown what he can do. If he gets faster, great for him. If I get faster, great for me. I do not think we are at the stage where we are competing to bowl the fastest ball, it is about winning games and trying to contribute," he added.

Nortje also spoke about his fitness and said he is still trying to find what's missing from his bowling. The pacer was out of action for six months after the T20 World Cup last year. He was retained by his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals but Nortje wasn't his usual self in the recently-concluded IPL edition.

“I am still not there. I am still working on it, still trying to find one or two things. Body wise I am still not 100 per cent, slowly building it up. I would probably rate myself from where I was at the end of IPL last year and the start of the T20 World Cup. Still trying to get there,” he said.

Topics
umran malik india vs south africa anrich nortje
