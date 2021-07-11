Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'He has stamped authority in Test cricket': Former cricketer says India opener is 'best batsman in the world'

Speaking ahead of India's five-match Test series, former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi described the Indian opener as the best batsman in the world and said he can take the match away from oppositions.
Former India all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi lauded India opener Rohit Sharma and said that the right-handed batsman has stamped his authority in Test cricket. While Rohit has been a mainstay for India in the limited-overs format for several years now, it took a while for him to become a consistent Test team member.

Rohit's superb performances as an opener in the Test series against South Africa in 2019 made his way into the team, and he solidified the position with consistent starts over the past two years.

He managed to get starts in both innings of the World Test Championship final but, could not carry them forward to put on a big total in the match. Speaking ahead of India's five-match Test series, Sodhi described Rohit as the best batsman in the world and said he can take the match away from oppositions.

"A lot here depends on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara - how these three batsmen catch form in the upcoming series. We all know that, in his elegance, Rohit Sharma is the best batsman in the world," Sodhi said on India News.

"He was definitely struggling in Test cricket if we talk about sometime back but now he has stamped his authority in Test cricket. He is a special player as an opener, when he plays he can take the match away for the opposition in a matter of moments," he added.

The India vs England Test series will begin from August 4th.

