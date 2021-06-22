Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘He hasn't shown a long impactful spell yet to win the game for India': Manjrekar on Ashwin’s performance in England
‘He hasn't shown a long impactful spell yet to win the game for India': Manjrekar on Ashwin’s performance in England

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said while Ravichandran Ashwin is a quality bowler, it is now time for him to show his skill outside India.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar (R)(HT Collage)

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believed that it is high time that senior off-spinner R Ashwin replicates his performance on turf in overseas conditions and win matches for India.

Earlier in May, ahead of the start of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, Manjrekar stated that he does not consider Ashwin an all-time great because he hasn't picked up a single five-wicket haul in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) and that his returns are poor in those nations.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar maintained that while the Tamil Nadu spinner is a quality bowler, it is now time for him to show his skill outside India.

ALSO READ | 'ICC should think and take a decision': Gavaskar wants a 'formula' to determine WTC winners in case of a draw

"He is surely a high-class bowler but I will again tell everyone that he's a brilliant match-winner on turning pitches in India. But this is his third tour to England - he's been to Australia three times and twice to South Africa - and here he hasn't shown a long impactful spell yet to win the game for India. The time has come for Ashwin to do just that," Manjrekar stated.

Ashwin, before the end of day's play on the third day, was India's best bowler as he picked up the wicket of Kiwis opener Tom Latham and gave away just 20 runs in 12 overs. That was India's first breakthrough.

Ashwin's wicket was followed by another tedious phase of attritional bowling by the Indians. Ishant Sharma provided a second respite - Devon Conway caught at mid-on - at the business end of the day.

After Day 1 was abandoned, the match suffered a further blow as Day 4 was also declared abandoned due to inclement weather in Southampton. The Black Caps will walk out at 101/2 on Day 5, trailing India's 217 by 116 runs.

