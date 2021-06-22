'ICC should think and take a decision': Gavaskar wants a 'formula' to determine WTC winners in case of a draw

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said ICC should think of a formula to determine a winner if the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final ends in a draw. Gavaskar’s comments came after Day 4 of the WTC final was washed out without a ball being bowled at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. This was, in fact, the second complete washout inside four days, making draw the most likely probability despite there being a reserve day in place.

"There must be a formula to pick a winner in case of a drawn World Test Championship final. ICC's cricket committee should think and then take a decision," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

Notably, ICC, while announcing the playing conditions of the WTC final, had declared that the trophy will be shared between the two sides in case the match ends in a draw or a tie.

Only 141.1 overs of play have been possible in the WTC final so far. With only two days of cricket remaining (including the reserved day), it is almost impossible to complete the remaining 308.5 overs.

Gavaskar said draw is the most likely result now.

"It seems that the World Test Championship final will end up as a draw and the trophy will be shared. This will be the first time that the trophy will be shared in a final,” he said.

“To complete three innings in two days would be really difficult. Yes, if both teams bat really badly, the three innings could be completed,” Sunil Gavaskar suggested.”

The legendary cricketer also gave the example of football, tennis where there is a tie-breaker to determine a winner. "In football, they have a penalty shoot out or they have some other method to decide a winner. In Tennis, there are five sets and there is a tie-breaker," he said.

New Zealand will resume Day 5 at 101/2, trailing India(217) by 116 runs