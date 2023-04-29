'He is a captain in the making': Brett Lee's insane prediction for 33-year-old 'freak' LSG star

The Lucknow Super Giants produced a freak show on Friday night as they put the second-highest score in the history of the tournament. The LSG scored 253/5 in 20 overs, thus entering the records book against Punjab Kings in Mohali. The home side did produce a strong batting performance but the target eventually proved too big for the side, as it was bowled out on 201 with a ball remaining in the game.

LSG players in action(IPL)

The side made a change in the batting order for the game on Friday, following the frustrating loss against Gujarat Titans in the previous game; the side promoted Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis up in the order and the move worked wonders for the Super Giants. While Badoni scored 43 off just 24 deliveries, Stoinis finally announced his arrival with an insane 72 off 40 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes.

Stoinis also opened the bowling for the Lucknow Super Giants in the run-chase and picked a wicket, conceding 21 runs in 11 balls. Former Australia bowler Brett Lee was mightily impressed with Stoinis' all-round skills, and predicted that the 33-year-old could be a “captain in the making.”

“He is a captain in the making. He has got a great cricket brain. Look how relaxed he is around the team. He is a freak, that is the best way to describe him. He performs with the bat and the ball, and his throwing arm is very powerful,” said Lee on Jio Cinema.

“He also takes good catches. He is a complete package. But tonight, he showed his class. This was a time when the team went from a low, slow and hard wicket at home to a wicket where the ball was coming nicely on the bat. So, he definitely cashed in tonight,” Lee added.

The Super Giants will now return to action on May 1 when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home.

