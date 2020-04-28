‘He is as dominant as Yuvraj, Sehwag’: Suresh Raina on young India batsman

cricket

Apr 28, 2020

Rishabh Pant’s career has all the talent to be successful and yet, his career has not quite taken off. KL Rahul has been given the gloves in limited-overs cricket, while Wriddhiman Saha is the preferred option in Test matches, when India is playing in home conditions. However, Suresh Raina believes Pant is a match-winner and should be backed by the management as can be as dominant as Yuvraj Singh or Virender Sehwag.

“He is a top cricketer, when he plays well, you become happy and he reminds of Yuvraj and Sehwag, he is as dominant as them, when he plays the flick, it reminds you of Dravid as well,” Raina told Chahal during the Instagram Live session.

Raina also heaped praise on captain Virat Kohli and said that the energy he brought out on to the field is a game-changer when he leads the side in the shorter formats. “Virat is a solid captain, he has a lot of energy, he can control things, when you are playing shorter formats, you need a lot of energy and passion,” he added.

Rohit Sharma had earlier said that Pant gets a lot of media scrutiny despite the fact that he is pretty young in his career and this has all built up a lot of pressure on the left-hander.

“I talk to Rishbh Pant more, he is just 20-21, he was under so much of scrutiny that he got tensed.”

“Media thinks its part of their job to write but they should be sensible and think before writing something as it plays a huge part,” Rohit Sharma said.