'He is due for a 200': Former Pakistan bowler expects star India batsman to 'score big runs' in WTC final

The final of the World Test Championships promises to be an engaging contest with two of the most evenly-matched teams in India and New Zealand doing battle. India's bowling promise to be their biggest strength as they have shown in the past how they are able to pick up 20 wickets in a match regularly. However, as far as India's batsmen are concerned, there may be a few concerns as the batting has usually struggled while playing Test cricket in England.

Ahead of the WTC final starting at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria spoke about the Indian players which he thinks will be key against New Zealand. He started off the discussion by mentioning Rohit Sharma, believing that the star India batsman is due for a big one, and that the WTC final could see the opener peel off his second double-century in Tests.

Rohit has three double centuries for India in ODIs, the most by any batsman, but has gone past the 200-run mark only once in his Test career. With Rohit showing fine form in the home series against England, Kaneria is confident that the batsman could be a key figure for India, even more important than captain Virat Kohli.

"No doubt, Kohli belongs to a different class altogether but I feel Rohit is better than him technique-wise. Kohli is a superstar, a legend but Rohit's has a knack of getting big scores. Although that has not happened in a while, every big player I feel scores big in important matches. He is due for a double-century," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit has previously played just one Test match in England – during the 2014 tour – in which he scored 34 runs. But ever since his promotion as Test opener, Rohit has showed incredible form. He has scored runs at home and away, and while he did not get a big score in Australia, the WTC final could be the ideal opportunity for him to get a big score going.

"The wicket in Southampton will suit him and I believe he is a key player. It is important that he scores runs and I am sure he will make big runs because that’s the kind of player he is. In Australia he couldn’t get a big score but that doesn’t mean he can’t. Rohit will be the key player for India in batting. Everyone has to score runs, but like I said, Rohit will be key," Kaneria added.