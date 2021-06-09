'Kohli and Shastri have created a winning environment': Ramiz Raja credits duo for making India 'better than ever'

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has spoken highly of the Indian cricket system and credit coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli for instilling a positive atmosphere in the team. The duo of Kohli and Shastri has tasted great success for India, making them the No. 1-ranked Test side in the world, along with the team winning its maiden Test series in Australia.

Besides, India have performed splendidly in the last three ICC tournaments, reaching the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and the finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the World Test Championships.

"At present, the Indian team is fearless while taking on any opposition including Pakistan. The cricketing system is also responsible for this change in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli and Shastri have created a winning environment in the team," Ramiz Raja told India TV.

"Any new player who joins the Indian set-up knows demands in international cricket. So, from a bowling point of view, the Indian team is better than ever. It has got variation as well as a good leader like Kohli."

Raja is convinced that the Indian cricket team is going through its finest stage, and even though the former Pakistan batsman feels batting wise, there might be a few concerns here and there, purely on the basis of India's strength in bowling and the kind of performance the players have showed overseas, the current unit is proving itself to be a dominant force in world cricket.

"The Indian team is currently the best from a bowling point of view. On the batting front, I believe that there's still scope for improvement. Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, and Ganguly were a part of India's golden batting era. But from a winning point of view, especially in overseas conditions, the current Indian team has done a marvellous job. Coach Ravi Shastri also deserves credit for this," Raja explained.