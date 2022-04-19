'He is going to become an unplayable bowler': Gavaskar predicts 22-year-old 'tremendous' pacer will 'play for India'

Once again, the rising number of talented youngsters in the IPL is increasing the 'problem of plenty' for the Indian selectors. Each year, with more youngsters impressing, there are clamours for their inclusion in the Indian squad. After a successful IPL 2020, the likes of T Natarajan and Suryakumar Yadav received international call-ups, while the following year, after a stellar show with the bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad was rewarded with a maiden call-up. Similarly, this season is no different. Youngsters such as Ayush Badoni, Jitesh Sharma, Umran Malik, Tilak Verma, Vaibhav Arora and more have made heads turn with their promising performances. (Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal reveals reason behind recreating 2019 World Cup meme-pose after IPL hat-trick)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the one name that stands above the rest is SRH’s Umran. The 22-year-old speedster has made a mark not only with his pace but also his improving line and length and wicket-taking abilities, so much so that India legend Sunil Gavaskar feels the fast bowler could play for the Indian national team soon.

"Umran Malik has been very, very impressive with his speed but more than his speed, it's his accuracy (that's impressed). A lot of guys who bowl at that speed tend to spray the ball around but Umran bowls very few wide deliveries," said Gavaskar on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

"If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he'll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it's not easy to hit straight. If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he is pretty much going to become an unplayable bowler. He's going to play for India."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umran has so far grabbed nine wickets from six matches, with a best of 4/28 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Umran is currently ninth in the list of leading wicket-taker in this season of the IPL. While Umran has bled runs, he has also gotten better. After going wicketless for 39 and 29 runs against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, Umran came back strong and produced figures of 1/39, 2/27 and an IPL career best of 4/28.