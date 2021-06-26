'When I saw him last year, he impressed me': Tendulkar backs youngster to become world's cricket's 'leading all-rounder'

Following Kyle Jamieson's exploits in the final of the World Test Championship against India, where he picked up seven wickets and scored a crucial 21 in the first innings, Sachin Tendulkar has predicted the New Zealand youngster to reach phenomenal heights in world cricket.

Jamieson, 26, has played just eight Tests for New Zealand since the start of 2020, but has already bagged five five-wicket-hauls, which is a testament to his phenomenal ability, and Tendulkar feels the all-rounder would go an become one of the leading performers in his trait.

"Jamieson is a fantastic bowler and a utility all-rounder in the New Zealand team. He is going to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. When I had seen him last year in New Zealand, he impressed me with both bat and ball," Tendulkar, the former India captain said on his official YouTube channel.

Jamieson's 5/31 was his second five-for against India. In the first innings, with India laying solid groundwork to reach 146/3, Jamieson rocked their innings dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and while it was Trent Boult and Tim Southee who did the bulk of the damage in the second innings, Jamieson's opening spell in the morning session of Day 6 – where he dismissed Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession – changed the course of the game.

Weighing in on Jamieson further, Tendulkar explained what makes the New Zealand all-rounder different. "He is a different bowler from Southee, Boult, Wagner and de Grandhomme. This guy likes to hit the deck hard and likes to move the ball off the seam, while the others try to swing the ball away towards the slips," the former India batsman observed.

"There were a few variations where he angled his wrists and bowled a booming in-swinger. What I likes was his consistency and he never looked out of rhythm."