'He is on top of his game': Former India wicketkeeper picks Rishabh Pant as 'the key player' for India in WTC final

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has staged such a remarkable turnaround in his career that he continues to receive lavish praise from cricketers and pundits even when is off the field. After enduring a rough patch for the majority of 2020, the southpaw began his comeback journey in the Test series against Australia and has cemented his place, even in the Test side, since. This is something that even former India wicketkeeper Kiran More recognizes ahead of the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final.

While speaking to rediff.com, 58-year-old More said the Pant will be a key player for Virat Kohli and Co. during the WTC final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

"I feel he (Rishabh Pant) will once again be the key player for us in the World Test Championship final and also in the England series. He is on top of his game at the moment and I think he feels confident enough to change the course of the game with the bat from any position," said More.

The swashbuckling batsman Pant has come a long way with his glovework. He has now become a reliable figure behind the stumps and More believes that he will do a good job with the gloves as well.

"I believe he has settled down nicely now. This is his second tour to England, in fact the third tour if you consider the World Cup in 2019. He knows the conditions well, he has scored a century in a Test match. With the gloves too, I believe he will do a good job," elaborated More.

Pant was last seen in action during IPL 2021. While leading Delhi Capitals, the 23-year-old scored 213 runs in 8 matches.