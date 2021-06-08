‘He is on top of his game’: Kiran More names ‘key player’ for India in World Test Championship final

Former India wicket-keeper and national selector Kiran More has named India’s key player in the first-ever World Test Championship final. India and New Zealand are going to go head-to-head in the WTC final on June 18th at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. More thinks Rishabh Pant is going to be the ‘key player’ for India in the final as he is on the top of his game in Test cricket.

More continued to say that Pant knows the conditions well after playing in the Test series in England in 2018 while also turning out for India in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

"I feel he (Rishabh Pant) will once again be the key player for us in the World Test Championship final and also in the England series. He is on top of his game at the moment and I think he feels confident enough to change the course of the game with the bat from any position," More told rediff.com

"I believe he has settled down nicely now. This is his second tour to England, in fact the third tour if you consider the World Cup in 2019. He knows the conditions well, he has scored a century in a Test match. With the gloves too, I believe he will do a good job."

More talked about the final and said that New Zealand have a ‘slight advantage’ as they have played a two-match Test series against England.

"New Zealand have a slight advantage in terms of preparation as they are playing England in a two-Test series before the World Test Championship final. I believe India has a better chance to win the World Test Championship final even though their preparations have not been ideal with so many days spent in quarantine ahead of the match. It won't be easy for the Indian team, but I think the players are capable of delivering the goods despite the problems."