‘He is ready’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among three openers in India’s alternate T20 squad picked by Ian Bishop

If reports are to be believed, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in line for his much-anticipated India debut when the team travels to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June. Either way, the 15-year-old has already impressed one and all to the extent that fans can’t wait to see him don the India jersey. And rightfully so. To ensure India don’t miss out on a rare talent like Sooryavanshi, exposing him to top-level cricket at the right time is crucial. Draft him into the squad, let him tour England – you don’t necessarily have to play him in the XI straight away. Just allow him to experience the environment and understand what it takes to compete at the highest level. India’s depth is such that they could field multiple competitive sides in international cricket, and one of them should certainly include Sooryavanshi.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has won Ian Bishop's trust(AP)

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That’s exactly what Ian Bishop has done. Picking an alternate India T20I squad, the West Indies great included Sooryavanshi among three openers, alongside Shubman Gill and Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi near invincible, has ways to counter Plan A, B, C, D, E, F, G; Bishop struggles to find weakness

“You tell me if you disagree. I’m picking three openers in my squad. I want a left-right match-up as much as I can. Shubman Gill has been in good form, so I’ve gone with him. The left-hander is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I think he is ready to take another step. And I’ve gone with Prabhsimran Singh. Priyansh Arya was in there as well, but I think Prabh has been in better form this season,” Bishop said on ESPNCricinfo’s ‘Quick Singles’.

Shreyas Iyer included too

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{{^usCountry}} Bishop rewarded Shreyas Iyer for his string of impressive performances. Iyer last played a T20I for India in December 2023, and despite leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and Punjab Kings to a runner-up finish in 2025, he continues to be overlooked by the selectors. Bishop gave Iyer his due and backed a few other deserving candidates in the middle order as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bishop rewarded Shreyas Iyer for his string of impressive performances. Iyer last played a T20I for India in December 2023, and despite leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and Punjab Kings to a runner-up finish in 2025, he continues to be overlooked by the selectors. Bishop gave Iyer his due and backed a few other deserving candidates in the middle order as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m looking at Shreyas Iyer in the middle order, for obvious reasons. Rajat Patidar is another one who I think can make an impact and Devdutt Padikkal, who has been sublime. The keeper is Dhruv Jurel – he has better form compared to Jitesh Sharma with the bat and gloves. Nitish Kumar Reddy is my seam-bowling all-rounder, who has been scoring runs and bowling reasonably well at times for the Sunrisers Hyderabad,” added Bishop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m looking at Shreyas Iyer in the middle order, for obvious reasons. Rajat Patidar is another one who I think can make an impact and Devdutt Padikkal, who has been sublime. The keeper is Dhruv Jurel – he has better form compared to Jitesh Sharma with the bat and gloves. Nitish Kumar Reddy is my seam-bowling all-rounder, who has been scoring runs and bowling reasonably well at times for the Sunrisers Hyderabad,” added Bishop. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya featured among Bishop’s bowling picks, alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohsin Khan was a welcome addition, while Prince Yadav and Prasidh Krishna also caught Bishop’s eye.

“From a spinner’s point of view, my options are pretty much narrow, based on form at this juncture, but Krunal Pandya has been an important player. And then for my genuine spinner, I have gone with the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal. Seamer, who I love very much – Bhuvneshwar gets into my squad at 36 because he is bowling as well as he ever has,” said Bishop.

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