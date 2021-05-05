'He is the story of this IPL': Parthiv Patel praises young pacer's performances at the death in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore's death-over bowling woes were finally answered during the first of IPL 2021. While the Harshal Patel, who had the Purple Cap before the suspension of the league, was among the wickets, there was another RCB pacer who showed his prowess at the death- Mohammed Siraj. He was exceptional towards the back end of the innings and former India cricketer Parthiv Patel could not help himself but praise the Hyderabad pacer, calling him the story of the tournament.

In the past season, Bangalore often suffered heavily due to poor performances with the ball at the death. This year, and except for a couple of expensive overs, their bowlers were simply outstanding. During a discussion on Star Sports, Patel lavished rich praise on Siraj's ability to nail the yorkers when it was most needed.

"Absolutely they did (solving their death overs bowling woes). I thought the way Mohammed Siraj bowled this season. I think he is the story of this IPL. Everyone has spoken about Mohammed Siraj bowling well with the new ball and then not being able to bowl yorkers but this season he was nailing yorkers," said Patel.

Siraj's numbers speak for themselves. In seven matches, he picked up 12 wickets and registered a career-best economy rate of 7.34. His overall IPL economy rate reads 8.77.

Siraj broke into the international scene during the Test series Down Under. He pocketed 13 wickets in just 3 games, finishing as India's highest wicket-taker. Since the Indian bowling department was plagued with injuries to senior pros like Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, Siraj ended up becoming the side's most experienced player by the end of the series. Since then, he has grown leaps and bounds.

Earlier in the tournament, Siraj revealed the mantra behind his success, saying playing Test cricket has vastly helped him become a better bowler. “Obviously, my confidence is really high. Playing Test matches has helped my line and length. When I bowl with the new ball now, I try to bowl the Test-match line and length and that is giving me confidence. I always had that skill but got more experience by playing for India. Got to learn a lot from Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah after sharing the dressing room with them, and that helped my confidence,” Siraj explained.