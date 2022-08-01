'He knows what he wants to achieve against each opponent. It's very rare': Bhuvneshwar's hails 23-year-old India star

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) offered many new names for the 2022 T20 World Cup. The Indian team management called up a few of those players for the limited-overs series that followed against South Africa, Ireland, England and West Indies. Few of those have managed to impress the selectors as well but veteran India pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was particularly in praise of one of them, a 23-year-old youngster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshdeep impressed India selectors with his ability to bowl yorkers almost at will and his ice-cool approach in the death overs, besides being a left-arm pace option. Having been picked in the South Africa home series earlier in June, Arshdeep only made his T20I debut the next month in July against Enbgland where he returned 2/18 in four overs and then registered 2 for 24 against West Indies in India's thrilling win in the first T20I, both where he showed his final-overs mastery.

ALSO READ: 'I really don't know...': Bhuvneshwar's astonishing answer to 'why Suryakumar opened with Rohit' vs West Indies question

“Best thing about Arshdeep is that he knows what he wants to achieve against each opponent. What kind of field setting is needed, how to bowl to each batsman – very few newcomers display that kind of maturity. It is very rare for a youngster to have those qualities,” Bhuvneshwar said ahead of the second T20I match against West Indies on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not just the India selectors, West Indies legend Ian Bishop and New Zealand's former captain Daniel Vettori are among those who have said Arshdeep's astute reading of the game could come in handy in Australia.

Usually you learn these things as you play but he seems to have arrived with that kind of maturity. Even in the IPL over the last couple of years, he has performed consistently. He knows exactly what he wants to do, he thinks a lot about his game. Most impressive thing is how he plans his game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON