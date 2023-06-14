'He played and practiced on these wickets, still...': Ex-Pakistan star destroys Pujara in explosive 'County' rant

The World Test Championship ended on a disappointing note for India, as they were handed a 209-run defeat by an Australian side which outplayed them in all departments of the game. Beyond just a collective failure to handle the Australian batting and bowling units, there will be several players who will leave London disappointed with their individual performances at the Oval last week.

Cheteshwar Pujara walks off the pitch after dismissed in the World Test Championship Final (AP)

Not least amongst these would be Cheteshwar Pujara, who fell meekly in both innings. Pujara had earlier spent a couple of months on the County circuit in England, plying his trade for Sussex, but was unable to translate familiarity with the Oval to big runs in the WTC final, when it mattered most. Pujara, a senior India batter, has faced plenty of criticism for his manner of dismissal, and former Pakistani spinner Dinesh Kaneria has become the latest to add on.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Kaneria said “Cheteshwar Pujara played County cricket for over two months ahead of the WTC final. Interestingly, he played in the same County. Despite playing for Sussex, he was not able to manage it. This indicates that the bowlers in County cricket were weak, and he got runs. The Australian bowlers were far better, and he couldn't deliver against them.”

Pujara, who was amongst India’s finest performers on the famous tour of Australia in 2020-21, was dismissed uncharacteristically in both innings. Known for his focus and strong defense, both wickets saw lapses in concentration. In the first innings, he left a Cameron Green delivery on length, but a misjudgement saw it crash into his stumps. Pujara’s disappointment and disgust was immediate. In the next turn to bat, he looked in good touch and seemed to be timing the ball well, but an attempted ill-judged upper-cut, a shot which is not usually in his repertoire, saw him catch a fine edge through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

“He played and practiced on the kind of wicket for a couple of months and was well aware of the conditions, but still, he was unable to play a top-notch innings,” concluded Kaneria in his assessment of Pujara’s innings.

Pujara was also joined by Australian batter Steve Smith at Sussex. Smith, who already enjoyed a stellar international record at the Oval, saw his time translate as he scored a century in the first innings of the WTC final.

India will now tour the Caribbean for an all-format series next month, with a well-earned break following a hectic schedule in the first half of the year. The new WTC cycle begins in the West Indies for team India, who will be striving to put things right after the disappointment last week.

