'He promised his mom to take them out of poverty. He's living that dream': Ian Bishop shares touching story of DC player

While Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday headlined Delhi Capitals' bowling display against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rovman Powell hit an unbeaten 33 off just 16 balls to take the team home with an over to spare. Chasing 147 for the win, Delhi were in a precarious position after enduring a middle-order collapse. Opener David Warner waged a lone battle at the top, scoring a 26-ball 42 at a time when his team lost wickets at regular intervals to end up being 113 for six. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

But Powell once again showed his big-hitting prowess to help Delhi record a comfortable four-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The West Indian had notched up just 67 runs in the ongoing season but he regained his mojo at the right time.

Like many other players, Powell has had humble beginnings before his arrival in world cricket. The sport has completely changed the life of the Jamaican, who had promised his mother that he would take them out of poverty.

West Indies great Ian Bishop said many people including him want Powell to succeed as they are aware of Powell's struggles. "If anyone has the opportunity of 10 minutes to spare, go and look at Rovman Powell’s life story - a video on YouTube. You will see why so many people, including me, are happy that this guy has gotten a taste of the IPL. He has come from humble beginnings. He promised his mom that he will take them out of poverty when he was still in secondary school. He is living that dream to do that. Great story," he said.

“I was trying to think back about his hundred against Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali in the Caribbean. He averaged 43 against India with these same spinners in India last February. He has improved a lot, is very good against seam and shows a great temperament," Bishop further added.

Powell also earned praise from his skipper Rishabh Pant, who said the team sees the power-hitter playing the role of a finisher. Powell's quick-fire 33 comprised a four and three maximums as he sealed the fourth win for Delhi in the 10-team competition.

"We were thinking (of the wobble) because we lost too many wickets in the middle but at the same time we thought if we take the game deep, we can win it," said Pant in post-match presentation.

"We see him (Powell) as a finisher but like today when we lost too many wickets, he has to come up and do the job. We are not thinking about the points table and take one game at a time," he added.

