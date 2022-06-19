'He saw his moment, he took it': Twitter goes crazy as picture of Dharmasena going for 'catch' in SL-AUS ODI goes viral

Sri Lanka took on Australia in the third ODI of the series in Colombo on Sunday. The five-match series is currently level at 1-1 and Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss, opting to bat at the R Premadasa Stadium. The Aussies posted a total of 291/6 in fifty overs, with captain Finch (62), and Travis Head (70*) making significant contributions with the bat. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey fell one short of his half-century, while Glenn Maxwell played a late cameo (33 off 18 balls).

However, things turned on a lighter note during the innings when umpire Kumar Dharmasena, standing at square leg, had almost caught the ball after an Australian batter lofted it towards the position. Eventually, however, he let the ball take its natural course.

Cricket Australia had a funny tweet reserved for the umpire. “Catch! Umpire Kumar Dharmasena looks like he wants to get into the action... Thankfully he didn't.”

There were some hilarious reactions from fans following the tweet:

Earlier, Australian opener David Warner went for nine in the third over, top-edging a Dushmantha Chameera bouncer to Maheesh Theekshana at fine leg. Back from injury, Mitchell Marsh also struggled to get going and departed for 10 off 23 deliveries, caught at cover by Kusal Mendis after a slower delivery by Dunith Wellalage.

Marnus Labuschagne came in at number four ahead of Head and he and Aaron Finch added 69 before Labuschagne was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella off Jeffrey Vandersay for 29.

For Sri Lanka, Jeffrey Vandersay ended with figures of 3 for 49.

Already missing Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Starc, Australia left out Steve Smith after the batsman injured his left quad batting in Thursday's 26-run defeat in Pallekele.

