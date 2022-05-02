'He should be front and centre along with Umran': Ian Bishop names 'terrific' bowler India should pick for next series

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has thrown quiet a few new names to the list of players the BCCI selectors might consider for the impending series against South Africa, let alone the T20 World Cup. Umran Malik has been the cynosure of this discussion with his impressive season for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. However, West Indies legend Ian Bishop has added two more names to the list while hailing one of them as a “terrific” bowler. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Bishop was highly impressed with Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mohsin Khan, who picked four wickets for 16 runs in the team's win against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Sunday.

Besides Mohsin, Bishop also named another bowler that India should consider for the next series - Rajasthan Royals bowler Kuldeep Sen.

“Mohsin Khan is terrific. He should be front and center along with Umran Malik and a bit later on Kuldeep Sen, when INDIA sit to pick teams for international cricket post #TATAIPL2022,” tweeted Bishop after the game.

Mohsin's four wickets included the key dismissals of David Warner (3), skipper Rishabh Pant (44) and Rovman Powell (35) which helped Lucknow restrict Delhi to 189-7 and win by six runs.

Mohsin, an up-and-coming left-arm quick from Uttar Pradesh, got the better of Warner in the innings after getting him caught at mid-wicket. He later bowled Pant to deny the Delhi skipper a half-century. Later, he dismissed the dangerous Powell and Shardul Thakur in his final over and subsequently bagged the Man of the Match award.

