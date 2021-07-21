‘He talks less, that’s one of the secrets to success as a coach’: Ramiz Raja lauds Rahul Dravid after India win 2nd ODI

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on Rahul Dravid after Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India registered a stunning victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI on Tuesday in Colombo.

Despite having a great start in pursuit of 276, the Indian top-order collapsed against the Sri Lankan bowling attack. Suryakumar Yadav anchored the chase for a while and scored his maiden fifty. But once he departed, it seemed all over for India.

Deepak Chahar held his nerve and took the game home with a brilliant 69 not out. He formed an 84-run stand with vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar (14*) as India won the game by 3 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Raja was impressed with the way India came back into the game and thumped Sri Lanka. He complimented Dravid - who is the coach of the team in the ongoing tour - for the success.

“Chahar read the situation of the game brilliantly. A lot of credit for the same must go to Rahul Dravid, under whom these youngsters are being trained in Sri Lanka. A very good team environment is being built. He himself is a young coach,” Raja said in his YouTube video.

“Dravid talks less, and that is one of the secrets to success as a coach. One should not overburden the mind with too many thoughts or ideas, which creates unnecessary confusion. And there was definitely no confusion in the manner in which Chahar played a great innings. In his fifth one-dayer, he played an amazing knock and won them a match, which seemed like a lost cause at one point,” he added.

India will now lock horns with Sri Lanka in the third and the final ODI of the series on Friday at the same venue.