Kohli glued to screen, Ashwin-Pujara share high-five as Team India in Durham celebrates India's 2nd ODI win in Sri Lanka

It was quite a sight to behold as one Indian cricket team celebrated another Indian cricket team's win on Tuesday. As the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets to register a series-clinching win in Colombo, the win was not only celebrated by fans in India, but fellow Indian cricketers from all the way in Durham, where the Test squad is currently playing a three-day warm up game against the Select County XI.

After victory was achieved in Colombo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were quick to send out their wishes via Twitter, congratulating the team on a fine performance which saw Deepak Chahar score an unbeaten 69 and take the team home in a stiff chase of 276. However, what transpired behind the scenes in Durham was brilliantly captured by the BCCI as it released footage of how some of the players reacted to the limited-overs squad taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the video, Virat Kohli was seen glued to the laptop screen, joined by Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav as all three took immense interest in the final stages of the match. They were later joined by coach Ravi Shastri, who appeared highly intrigued by what was going on at the R Premadasa Stadium.

"When #TeamIndia in Durham cheered for #TeamIndia in Colombo. From dressing room, dining room and on the bus, not a moment of this memorable win was missed," the BCCI tweeted.

This was one side of the story. As the clip went on, it captured Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari keenly following the game in another corner. Ishant could be seen rolling his wrist over, perhaps indicating that the bowler either bowled or was planning to go for an off-cutter.

The BCCI saved the best for last as it capped off the video by showing Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin unable to control their excitement while travelling in the bus. Ashwin clapped and then shared a high-five with Pujara and said: "Great knock, buddy. Played Deepak," praising Chahar's stupendous half-century.

Chahar played the innings of a lifetime as he helped India get over the line at a stage it didn't seem likely. Chasing 276 to win, India were inn trouble at 116/5 before Chahar and Bhuvneshwar added an unbeaten 84-run partnership to see India through in a last-over thriller.