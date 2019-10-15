e-paper
‘He told me I am an idiot’: Mitchell Marsh reveals Justin Langer’s reaction following hand injury

Scans confirmed the 27-year-old had fractured his right hand and he faces a race to be fit for the first test of Australia’s two-match series against Pakistan starting on Nov. 21.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:28 IST
File image of Australia cricketer Mitchell Marsh.
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh broke his hand punching a dressing-room wall in frustration during a Sheffield Shield match and could be out of action for six weeks.Western Australia captain Marsh took his anger out on the wall after he was dismissed for 53 on the final day of his team’s drawn game against Tasmania on Sunday. Scans confirmed the 27-year-old had fractured his right hand and he faces a race to be fit for the first test of Australia’s two-match series against Pakistan starting on Nov. 21.

Also Read: Cricket prize money parity for Australian women’s T20 team

“It certainly will be an isolated incident... it won’t be happening again. It’s a good lesson for me, hopefully it’s a good lesson for other people as well,” Marsh told reporters.

“At the end of the day it’s a game of cricket. Sometimes you get beaten, you get out, and you can’t be punching walls. As a captain, I’ve done a lot of work in setting a good example on and off the field over the last 18 months since I took over. This is a small hiccup for me.”

Marsh was recalled to Australia’s test side for the final Ashes match against England last month and national coach Justin Langer has been in touch with him.

Also Read: Australia skipper Tim Paine backs Steve Smith’s return to captaincy

“He just told me I’m an idiot basically. He was disappointed for me,” said Marsh, the son of former Australia opener Geoff Marsh.

“Just the feeling of letting your team mates down and not being able to be a part of the journey for the next four to six weeks, that was the point I wanted to stress to the lads, that I was sorry.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 17:27 IST

