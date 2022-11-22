'Woh kehna chahte the main Kohli, Rahul ko replace karunga par darr gaye': Ex-India stars on Deepak Hooda interview

Deepak Hooda is a classic example of the problem that India have with their T20I batting unit. He thrives while batting in the top three. His impressive IPL numbers for Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, the season that gave him the final push to break into the Indian side and his two impactful knocks for India so far have all come while batting in the top three. Then what's the issue here? One may ask. The issue is, Hooda has only got to bat in the top order when the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli have been resting. When they are available, he has been asked to bat at No.5 or lower, which hasn't gotten the desired results.

In the current T20I series against New Zealand, Hooda has been given the role of batting at No.6 despite Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul resting. The reason is pretty much clear, the team management has made it evident that there is no space to bat in the top order, so if Hooda wants to cement his spot in the XI then he better do a good job as a finisher.

Ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand in Napier, Hooda was asked about his preferred batting slot. The Baroda cricketer, who also bowls useful off-spin, said he would settle with No.5 as a 'legend' (Virat Kohli) bats at No.3 for India. "I would like to bat at 5, we have a legend playing at 3 and I have to be realistic, I can't get that spot (smiles). It's a problem at times to adapt to batting at 5 or 6, but I have done that role as I am a utility player and need to play according to the situation of the game," Hooda said.

Reacting to Hooda's statements, former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Ajit Agarkar said the all-rounder was reluctant, perhaps a bit scared too to clearly say that he wants to bat at No.3 for India.

"Woh thoda atak gaye the, unko atakna nahi hai, unko bolna hai ki mujhe upar khelna hai. I want to do well for India, mujhe khelna hai. KL Rahul k jagah ana hai mujhe, Virat Kohli ko replace karna hai. Unko bolna padega, woh waha darr gaye thoda. Woh bol gaye top 3 nahi main neche hi theek hu. Unhe ghabrana nahi hai. Mujhe top three mein khelna hai, ye agar unki mansikta hogi toh hi unke liye faida hai. (He hesitated there, he shouldn't do that. He should say 'I want to bat higher up the order. I want to do well for India. I want to play in place of KL Rahul, I will replace Virat Kohli.' He needs to say this without getting frightened. He can only do well for India if he has that sort of mindset)," said Kaif on Prime Video.

"Woh kehna chahte the ki mujhe teen number khelna hai but socha nahi rehne dete hai. (He wanted to say that 'I'd want to bat at No.3 but wasn't able to)," Agarkar said.

Hooda also picked up four wickets with the ball in India's victory in the second T20I. "I am a batting all-rounder, so scoring runs is very important, but I'm working on my bowling as well and want to chip in whenever the team needs me. I have been playing as an all-rounder since my debut, I have worked hard on my bowling over the last 3 months, even when I'm not featuring in the team," he said.

