'He will be first choice in most teams but...': Australia coach Vettori claims India may drop star bowler for WTC Final

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia will see a new Test champion in world cricket, following New Zealand's victory over the Indian team in the inaugural final in 2021. The titular clash takes place between June 7-11 at The Oval in London, and the Indian team reached England in multiple groups, owing to the 2023 Indian Premier League schedule. As the date for the final draws close, there have been debates over India's best XI for the clash and Daniel Vettori, the star former New Zealand captain who is currently the assistant coach for Australia, spoke in detail about his opponents on Thursday.

Daniel Vettori

Talking to local media prior to Australia's training session at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on Thursday, assistant coach Daniel Vettori said the team management had a lot of discussion about India's probable bowling attack.

"We have been debating that," Vettori said.

"I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position.

"Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in (Shardul) Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices."

Vettori, however, feels Ashwin might just lose out on a spot in the playing XI because of team combination despite enjoying a decent record in England. The experienced off-spinner has a total of 18 wickets at an average of 28.11 from seven matches in England but has played just one Test at The Oval.

"Ashwin is an incredible bowler and he will be first choice in most teams, and just with their combinations it may lead to that (him missing selection)," Vettori said.

"We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves.

"It is a good wicket, but it can offer a lot to the spinners as the game goes on."

