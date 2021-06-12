'He will consistently hit little footmarks size of roti': Warner backs Jadeja to be part of India XI at WTC final

The stage is set for an epic encounter between India and New Zealand in the World Test Championship final that will be played in Southampton starting from June 18th. All eyes will be on the Virat Kohli-led Indian team who have been in superb form in the past few months, defeating Australia at their own den, and then beating England in the home Test series.

The big question for India is on the team selection. While the conditions are expected to favour the Kiwi fast bowlers, India have two key spinners in their bowling line-up - Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin - who both have been in excellent form.

So, there has been a much of a discussion if India should sit one of the spinners out and go with four pacers, or should they pick both spinners and go with three pacers in the all-important final.

Now, Australia batsman David Warner has weighed in on the debate and he believes that both spinners should play in the match. Warner further praised Ravindra Jadeja and said that he deserves to be in India XI for the WTC final.

"Over time Jadeja has bowled exceptionally well against left-handers. There only has to be one little footmark that could be the size of a roti and he will hit that consistently. They are going to be troubled with those two spinners I feel," Warner told Sports Today.

Meanwhile, India off-spinner R Ashwin is eagerly waiting for the final match to begin. In a recent video uploaded on the BCCI website, Ashwin stressed on the importance of the contest.

“It is really exciting, in all these years we have never played a team at a neutral venue in Test cricket. Test cricket is the ultimate format of the sport that we have. It is the greatest test of a cricketer’s ability, mental strength, and everything. For a long time, cricketers wanted this kind of space, with some context to Test cricket. Looking forward to the final,” Ashwin said.