'He will leave Kohli and Babar behind': Ex-Pakistan cricketer makes massive claim about Indian batter

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav pummelled Australia into submission in the recently concluded series decider between Aaron Finch's men and hosts India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. While run-machine Kohli played the role of a second fiddle before switching gears, premier batter Suryakumar extended his free-scoring run by top scoring for India in the 3rd T20I against the World Champions at Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reserving high praise for India batter Suryakumar, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria ended up making a massive claim about the Mumbai Indians (MI) superstar. Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, Kaneria lauded Suryakumar for his match-winning knock in the 3rd T20I against Australia. The former Pakistani spinner hailed Suryakumar as one of the best batters in world cricket.

ALSO READ: Gavaskar delivers no-nonsense verdict on Rahul's form after Australia series

"I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best. With his 360-degree repertoire, I'd say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it's like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I," Kaneria said.

The former Pakistan cricketer and full-time cricket pundit also claimed that Suryakumar will surpass former Indian skipper Kohli and Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the international arena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind," he added.

Suryakumar smashed 69 off 36 balls as India chased down the 187-run target set by Australia in the final-over thriller at Hyderabad. The Indian middle-order batter was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics. Suryakumar accumulated 115 runs in 3 T20Is to finish the Australia series as India's leading run-getter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON