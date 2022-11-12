'He will revolutionise India's T20 cricket': Ex India cricketer heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

In just over a year since his debut, Suryakumar Yadav has become a vital cog in the Indian team for T20Is. The right-handed batter has become the World No.1 batter in the format and also emerged among the top five run scorers in the T20 World Cup 2022. He was the one who helped Team India post big totals on several occasions. With fearsome strike rate of 179.08, he is one of the most destructive batters in T20Is and that too at an impressive average of 41.42.

Suryakumar has become the poster boy of fearless T20 cricket in India and the 32-year old has exponentially increased his fan base with his exploits on the cricket field. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has lauded the star batter for his splendid performance in the T20 World Cup. He has predicted that Suryakumar will revolutionise Indian T20 cricket and Team India needs more multi-dimensional players like him.

“Suryakumar Yadav is a player who will revolutionize Indian T20 cricket. You will have to find more multi-dimensional players like him, just like the England team, which is filled with all-rounders till No. 9 or No. 10,” said Bangar on Star Sports.

“Players who can target both sides of the wickets with their shots, can play the switch hit, reverse sweep and find unconventional pockets. I feel such players will get more encouragement. The number of options he has, he plays all types of shots. He is an inspiration, and you will get to see more players who play like that going ahead,” added the former India cricketer.

Heaping praise on Suryakumar for his evolution as a batter, Bangar called him an all-round batter.

“He has become a totally all-round batter. There was a time when Suryakumar Yadav was known for playing only shots over fine leg. Now his range has increased, his stature has increased,” said the 50-year old.

“The special thing is that in pressure situations, whether it is Australian or English conditions, which are considered the most difficult for batting, he has gone there and on his first tour itself, he has left his impact,” Bangar concluded.

Suryakumar is in the race to be awarded the player of the tournament award in the T20 World Cup. He scored 239 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 59.75, which also included three half centuries.

