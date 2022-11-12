Virat Kohli among two India stars shortlisted for T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award

The month-long T20 World Cup in Australia has witnessed some breathtaking performances from both players and teams, with many a games going down the wire and a few many upsets as well. And it now all boils down to the big final, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Pakistan will take on England on Sunday for the elusive T20 World Cup trophy. Ahead of the blockbuster match, a 9-member shortlist for the Player of the Tournament award was released by the ICC, comprising of players who have impressed with their match-winning performances. The list is dominated by players from England and Pakistan, while it also has players from India, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Two India stars made it to the big list - Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. The former India captain played a key role in India's run to the semis. He laced four half-century knocks in his tally of 296 runs, which is the most by a player in this tournament, which was scored at a staggering average of 98.66. His most memorable knock was the unbeaten 82 he fired against Pakistan in the World Cup opener at the MCG.

Suryakumar, on the other hand, also played a very impactful role in the middle order for India. In six matches, he scored 239 runs for India at an impressive strike rate of 189.68, and laced with three fifties which were scored against Netherlands, South Africa and Zimbabwe. During his superb run in Australia in this tournament, Suryakumar also pipped Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the No.1 ranked T20I batter in ICC charts.

The list also has two players from Pakistan - all-rounder Shadab Khan, who picked 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.59 and also scored a handy fifty against South Africa, and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who after a quiet start to the tournament picked 10 wickets in his last four games.

England have three players on their list - Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. The two others include - Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Sikander Raza from Zimbabwe.

