'He works hard and is absolutely brilliant': Former India keeper surprised over 'passionate' bowler's snub from SL tour

The BCCI on Thursday announced a 20-member India squad that would travel to Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is in July. Despite the big scoop of Shikhar Dhawan being appointed captain of the side, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar his deputy, there were several other takeaways. Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson returned to the fold, while four players – Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya – earned their maiden India call-ups.

However, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes the board could have added a couple of players more to the mix, indicating to the exclusion of veteran fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Dasgupta feels adding two more players to the squad wouldn't have made much difference and that Unadkat and Tewatia could have been included.

"I feel selection has become so easy during these pandemic times. There are six matches – three T20Is and three ODIs. You have picked a squad of 25-20 players and five net bowlers. You could have included a couple of other players too, what did they do wrong? Players like Jaydev Unadkat and even Rahul Tewatia, who was part of the squad during the last series, could have been included. Wouldn’t have made any difference to take 27 instead of 25" Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

Dasgupta was surprised in particular with Unadkat's omission, calling him 'hardworking and passionate'. The left-arm pacer was the leading wicket-taker in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, picking up 67 wickets for Saurashtra. Unadkat went wicketless in his only Test appearance for India so far and has 22 wickets in the 17 limited-overs games he's represented his country in. His last appearance for India dates back to March of 2018 – the final of the Nidahas Trophy against Bangladesh.

"I don’t have much to say about the team selection. There are 20 players, so whoever was in contention has made it. There can’t be any surprises. I really like Jaydev Unadkat because he is so hardworking and passionate. Not just in the IPL, he bowls 20-25 overs in the Ranji Trophy, works hard and is absolutely brilliant. Like I said before, if you are taking 25, could have taken 26 as well it would have made no difference," wondered the former India keeper.