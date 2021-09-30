'He would not want to see Virat Kohli or Glenn Maxwell score his runs': Kevin Pietersen on out-of-from AB de Villiers

It's not usual to see AB de Villiers short of runs in tournament let alone the IPL. But the UAE leg of IPL 2021 has not been a bed of roses for some of the biggest stars of cricket and de Villiers is one of them. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart has managed scores of 0, 11, 14 and 4* in the four matches ever since the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League began after a four-month postponement due to Covid-19 in India. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said de Villiers would not want to see captain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell do the bulk of the scoring in every match.

Pietersen, who has played lot of cricket against de Villiers, said this is not the high standards that AB sets for himself.

"He is an established player; he is a senior player. He would not want to see Kohli or Maxwell score the runs he is scoring. He must be thinking 'I'm not holding my side of the bargain. This is just not the AB de Villiers that he is used to seeing," Pietersen told Star Sports after RCB registered a comfortable 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in Dubai.

Pietersen said it wouldn't matter if de Villiers scores three ducks in a row. The former South Africa captain would still warrant a place in the XI because of the things he has done in the past for RCB.

“He is a proud player; he is a fabulous player. We have seen that over a number of years. From his point of view, he would like to contribute. He would be hating the fact that he hasn't been able to contribute. He has contributed so much to the world of cricket and in the IPL. If he gets three ducks in a row, it doesn't matter. What he has done for the IPL and RCB is incredible. However, he would want to score,” Pietersen said.

De Villiers has scored 5083 runs in 180 matches in the IPL and is the only second overseas after David Warner to score more than 5000 runs in the league.

RCB, meanwhile, will be happy with the form of their other big overseas recruit Glenn Maxwell. The Australian all-rounder struck another important fifty as RCB took giant step towards confirming a spot in the playoffs.

"We've got the rewards because we've been fearless and confident in the moments that the game can go either way," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Couple of important things are clicking: middle-overs bowling is one. If you take wickets you can change the game.

"And batting also, we've got a few good opening starts. Devdutt and I have focused on giving the team good starts so that the middle-order with AB, Bharat and Maxwell can make more. Boys have stepped up, so that's been key for us," Kohli added.