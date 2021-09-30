'He'll be a boon for Indian cricket': MSK Prasad names Shastri's replacement as coach, has faith in Dravid-Dhoni duo

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad is confident of seeing Rahul Dravid take over as coach and MS Dhoni continue as mentor of the Indian cricket team after the conclusion of Ravi Shastri's tenure as India coach.

Shastri, who has been serving as coach of the team since 2017, will pave way for the next coach after the competition of the T20 World Cup and with speculation rife that Dravid would be one of the candidates to replace Shastri as coach of the Indian team, Prasad reckons that could well be a possibility.

Dravid toured with the Indian limited-overs squad as coach to Sri Lanka in July, his first stint as coach of the senior team having already led India Under-19 and A teams in the past. Later, with Dhoni being named mentor of the team for the T20 World Cup, Prasad definitely feels that the BCCI could spring a surprise out of nowhere.

"In my heart, I had this feeling. I was challenged recently by my colleagues that definitely post Ravi bhai's era, MS has to come into the role of a mentor and Rahul Dravid as coach. These were the discussions I had with my fellow commentators while I was doing commentary during the IPL. I had a feeling that Rahul, being the studious person that he is, will add value to Team India post Ravi bhai's era," Prasad told Sports Tak.

Since most of the emerging players have come through the ranks under the guidance of Dravid, Prasad is even more confident. He feels that the Dravid-Dhoni duo should be the way forward for Indian cricket and that would be very disappointed at anything otherwise. A little while ago, reports had surfaced that former cricketers VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble were in fray, but nothing concrete emerged.

"Rahul as a coach, MS as mentor is going to be a boon for Indian cricket. Both are cool and calm customers and one person is very studious and hard-working. More importantly, the number of players that are evolving right now have been groomed by Rahul, who was India A coach also. So it is some wonderful planning that is happening. I will be very disappointed if Rahul is not going to be the coach and MS not a mentor post this management's era," Prasad added.