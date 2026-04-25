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Heartbroken by ill PCB treatment, Pakistan Test player defects to England and eyes playing for them soon

After one ODI and one Test, he wasn’t given another chance. One selector told him the PCB didn’t care about what he did in county cricket. 

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 08:10 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Dismayed by the ill treatment at the hands of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a Test cricketer from the country has decided to defect and represent another country. In this case, it’s England.

At this rate, Zafar Gohar wont' be the last.(Zafar Gohar on X)

The story of 31-year-old left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar is nothing short of heartbreaking. He represented Pakistan in one ODI against England back in the day in 2015. He was just 19 years old then. He must have been a prodigy! In that match, which Pakistan lost at Sharjah, he removed big names like Alex Hales and Joe Root, but he didn’t play another ODI again.

Also Read: Popular Pakistan journalist, forced to flee after Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB ban, suspects foul play in brother's kidnapping

Gohar then tore into the PCB. The Pakistani board often gets that from its players. "I didn't really get the chances I deserved in Pakistan. I took nearly 50 wickets for Gloucestershire [in 2022] and almost 500 runs with the bat as well, and when I went back to Pakistan, I got two more five-fors in three games.

“But, after that, one of the selectors said: 'It doesn't matter what you do in county cricket. We don't really recognise those performances’. And that's when I realised there's no point. I decided to try something else where I could at least do everything I could to get my chance," he said.

But now it's England Gohar is eyeing!

But Gohar has not given up. He joined Middlesex from Gloucestershire last season and has since gone from strength to strength. His batting appears to have come a long way. In his last innings in county cricket earlier this month, he scored an important 84 against Northamptonshire.

It’s common knowledge now that the English selectors over the years have preferred bowling all-rounders. Gohar was aware of that and said, "If the chance comes anytime, I'll be ready."

 
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