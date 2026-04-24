Popular Pakistan journalist, forced to flee after Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB ban, suspects foul play in brother's kidnapping

Popular Pakistani sports journalist Sanaullah Khan, who, it is understood was forced to flee the country after a ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has made an impassioned plea after the kidnapping of his brother. Mohsin Naqvi is also Pakistan's interior minister. (AP)

Sanaullah, when he was in Pakistan, criticised PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, also the country's interior minister, many times for the way he was running the board. Soon after, he was banned by the PCB Director of Media, which meant he couldn’t cover matches from ground zero; which meant he couldn’t go to press conferences; which meant many big cricketing names in Pakistan, current as well as former, were not willing to work with him anymore.

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As a result, a frustrated Sanaullah, who is very popular on YouTube and other social media platforms for his call-a-spade-a-spade style of journalism, decided to leave the country for Dubai in the UAE.

The PCB continued to harass him there. During the Asia Cup in Dubai last year, which India won, in Sanaullah’s own words, “the PCB called the cricketing authorities in Dubai and asked them to deny me permission to cover matches. The local authorities said we are okay with your covering matches, but your country is not.”

What may have gone against Sanaullah was that he also made a lot of pro-Indian cricket content. He often praised the Indian cricket team no end, and credited the BCCI for the effective way it was running the game.