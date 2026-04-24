Pakistan Super League once again embarrasses itself after former New Zealand player Luke Ronchi left infuriated

Pakistan is not for the overly sensitive. Former New Zealand cricketer Luke Ronchi should have known by now. Ronchi is at present coaching Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, where they play Hyderabad Kinsmen tonight. Islamabad United's Luke Ronchi just couldn't take it anymore. (Screengrab from X)

Islamabad United are not doing too badly at present. With four wins and three defeats, they sit third on the points table. So, Ronchi was addressing the media when the embarrassing thing happened.

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In the video below, one can see a female journalist trying to ask Ronchi a question, but then another journalist doesn’t let her finish her question, which gets Ronchi’s goat.

“Boss, we're in an order at the moment.

“[Looking in the direction of some official] He can ask a question, I don't give a s***t.

“But if you just relax, please, can you please [addressing the troublemaker]?

Ronchi looked absolutely furious. Anyway, after Ronchi showed his frustrations, some official, maybe the media manager, took over and tried to drive a very important point home: “Can you please make sure that the journalists actually respect the decorum of this press conference?

“And secondly, if there is any problem with the journalist, they can speak to me directly rather than cut Luke Ronchi off during his answer. So, I think that's the decorum we Pakistanis need to keep because this [the press conference] is going international. So, can you please kindly control the crowd?” he said.