'Hell of an innings': Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan hail Jos Buttler after England beat Australia in T20 World Cup match

The T20 World Cup witnessed yet another cricketing rivalry play out on Saturday as England faced Australia in Group 1 match. While many expected a fierce contest between the two arch-rivals, it turned out to be a completely one-sided contest. England bowling out left Aussie batting line-up shell shocked, as they bundled out Aaron Finch & co. for just 125 runs.

Chris Jordan starred for the Three Lions with the ball, picking three wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs.

With the bat, England opener Jos Buttler went berserk, smashing 71 runs in 32 balls to help his team chase down the total for in just 11.4 overs. Buttler smashed five fours and five sixes in his fiery innings, scoring at a strike rate of 221.88 on a surface where most other batsmen struggled to get going.

Both Australia captain Aaron Finch and England skipper Eoin Morgan praised Buttler for his stunning innings.

"After losing few wickets in the powerplay, we had to hang in there and get to a total we thought would be defendable. They bowled well and put us on the back foot early. You had to bowl them out with that kind of total, but Jos Buttler played a hell of an innings and put the pressure on us and it's just one of those nights where we got off to a poor start and it kept compounding unfortunately," Finch said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I think he's certainly one of our players -- there are a few of them, that are at the forefront of change in the game. He's one of the best players in the game but yet he's still trying to improve his game and get better against every single bowler that he faces," Morgan said in an official ICC release.

"It's not just targeting bowlers that might suit him, it's every bowler. When you've got guys that are at the forefront of change within the game and like positive change, taking-the-game-forward type stuff, it says a lot about the guy," he added.

