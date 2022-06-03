‘Hell would’ve broken loose if it was in India': Ex-India cricketer's dig at Lord's pitch after 17-wicket day

The Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum era in England's Test cricket started on the perfect note, at least in the first two sessions of Day 1 against New Zealand at Lord's but by the close of play, things were even as England's batting came a cropper once again. But the focus also shifted towards the Lord's pitch on which 17 wickets fell on the first day of the Test match. Reacting on the same, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh took a dig at the Lord's pitch. The former right-arm medium pacer said "hell would've broken lose" if 17 wickets had fallen on the first day of a Test in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Had 17 wickets fallen on day-1 of a test, in India, hell would’ve broken loose by now. But this is lord’s you know," he tweeted, stoking the debate of spin vs pace on Day 1 of a Test match.

New Zealand captain won the toss and opted to bat first on what looked like a regular English wicket but things started to southwards for the visitors very soon. England seamers ran riot and bowled New Zealand out for 132 inside two sessions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But their dismal batting continued as they lost seven wickets for 41 runs to limp to the close at 116 for seven after New Zealand seamers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets each.

England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley shared a solid partnership of 59 before Crawley was caught behind off Jamieson for 43.

Jamieson removed Ollie Pope for seven in his first innings at No. 3 and Colin De Grandhomme dismissed Joe Root for 11 when the former captain's trademark back-foot punch was well caught by Southee at gully.

Southee trapped Lees lbw for 25 and Stokes was caught behind, the skipper walking off angrily after scoring one run off nine balls.

Boult removed Jonny Bairstow (1) and debutant Matthew Potts (0) in the same over as England's batting crumbled in similar fashion to their recent series defeats in the West Indies and Australia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ben Foakes, on six, and Stuart Broad (4) will resume the innings on the second day.

Earlier, it was James and debutant Matthew Potts well supported by precise catching by the fielders, who brought New Zealand down to their knees. Anderson started the slide with the new ball and picked up 4 for 66 on his comeback Test while Potts, on debut, ran through the New Zealand middle order with stunning figures of 4/13.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON