Here are the DPL teams and their owners, halfway to glory

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) is heating up, and the excitement is palpable. With the league now at its halfway point, the race for the top spots is becoming more intense than ever. Every boundary, every wicket, and every match result is being watched with bated breath, not just by fans, but by the team owners themselves. DPL 2.0 is more than just a tournament – it is Delhi’s deep passion for cricket playing out with skill, strategy and dedication. It is also a platform that places great quality of talent on display at the grassroots level. Delhi Premier League 2025: New Delhi Tigers defeat Outer Delhi Warriors

The addition of two new teams to this years’ league – the New Delhi Tigers and the Outer Delhi Warriors – has further raised the stakes, making the competition even more intense than before. For the players, this is a chance to make it to the IPL and even play for the Indian team, while for the owners, DPL presents a unique opportunity to support the sport they love and help shape the future of Delhi cricket.

Read on for a closer look at the DPL 2.0 teams and their owners,

Central Delhi Kings: Anand Kanodia

For Anand Kanodia of the Central Delhi Kings, the decision to buy a team stemmed from a deep-seated passion for the game, shared with his business partners. “Our chairman, Ashok Chaturvedi, is 68 years old, and he plays cricket every day. We have a deep passion for cricket and have been travelling the world to watch a great game of cricket, be it to London, the US or Dubai,” Kanodia said. This passion extends to nurturing talent and providing a solid infrastructure. He takes his role as a team owner seriously, attending practice sessions and getting to know his players personally. “I know each and every player. We are like a family,” he added. He believes in focusing on the process of playing good cricket, not just the outcome.

East Delhi Riders: Bhupendra

The reigning champions of the first season, East Delhi Riders, continue to be a top contender even in this season. Their team-building philosophy is focused on identifying the right player for each slot. “In T20 cricket, what is important is to identify the right player for the slot. And we picked players for the slot who are performing at the number,” he said. On losing their winning captain, Himmat Singh, to another team, Bhupendra was unfazed. “It was a decision which we made. We retained Anuj for a particular reason as he is a wicketkeeper, batsman and now captain too. We’re very happy because we got 95 per cent of the players that we wanted.. this is how you find new talent,” he further said. He believes the team is in a strong position, aiming to finish at the top this season too.

New Delhi Tigers: Ashraye Lalani

The New Delhi Tigers’ co-owner, Ashraye Lalani, sees cricket as a “religion in our country”. His involvement is a way to give back to the sport he grew up with. “Delhi District Cricket Academy (DDCA) is helping develop a sport at the grassroots level. It is a springboard for talent. This is just one way in which I can help,” he said. Lalani stressed on the importance of a winning mindset, a trait he brought from his own athletic background. “The one thing that stays constant for me is the winning mindset – that is what I really wanted to bring to the team,” he said. New Delhi Tigers’ acquisition of Himmat Singh, the winning captain from the previous season, highlights this commitment.

North Delhi Strikers: Lakshay Aggarwal

Lakshay Aggarwal, the owner of the North Delhi Strikers, shared a common belief that this league is a “lifetime opportunity” for everyone involved, whether it is the players who get a playing field to showcase their talent or team owners who are supporting this platform for a state like Delhi where a real passion for cricket exists. The team signed up key players like Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.

Outer Delhi Warriors: Lakshay and Sunil Aggarwal

As the only father-son duo in the league, Lakshay and Sunil Aggarwal’s entry into the DPL was a moment of pure excitement. It started as the son’s wish being fulfilled by the father. “When we won the bid, it was unbelievable. We got goosebumps, Lakshay recalled. It was Lakshay’s idea to enter the league, a decision that has seen them field a strong team with promising batsmen like Priyansh Arya, Siddhant Sharma, and Shrey Sharma.

Purani Dilli 6: Akash Nangia

For Akash Nangia of Purani Dilli 6, the DPL has been a “good learning curve”. He is optimistic about the future of the league and the quality of talent that it is attracting. He highlighted the league’s success in pushing players to the next level, noting that two of their players, Vansh Bedi and Prince Yadav, were picked up by IPL teams. The increased competition and higher scores in the latest season are also a positive sign. “We have seen a boost of talent that has come up this time. Many games have seen scores over 200 this time,” he said.

South Delhi Superstarz: Aayush Lalwani

The owners of the South Delhi Superstarz were the first to buy a franchise, and for the highest price, showcasing their commitment. Their passion for cricket motivated them to support a platform where players could be discovered for the IPL and the national team. They were proud to have a strong combination of players, though they wished they could have retained Priyansh Arya, who they called “the best player”.

West Delhi Lions: Rajan Chopra

Rajan Chopra, owner of the West Delhi Lions feels that the DPL is a great opportunity for budding cricketers, players need to practice and put in more hard work to make their mark. They may be able to perform well when they are practicing in the nets. But, playing a league match on the field is a completely different experience.

