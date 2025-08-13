Big names to watch out for in the upcoming Adani Delhi Premier League 2025

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 is now under way and several big names feature in this edition of the league – a good mix of established stars and emerging talent. Delhi Premier League 2025: New Delhi Tigers defeat Outer Delhi Warriors

This year, the spotlight is going to be on players who have made a mark for themselves in the world of IPL and international cricket like Rishabh Pant, Captain of LSG and Vice Captain of the Indian Test team, Ishant Sharma, who is the second Indian fast bowler to play 100 test matches, Harshit Rana, Champions Trophy winner and IPL winner, and Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi, who impressed in IPL 2025. They are all-set to showcase their performance in the DPL matches to be held at the Capital’s Arun Jaitley stadium.

The DPL provides a platform for cricketers in Delhi to showcase their talent. The expanded league, with its enhanced auction system and broader player base, is designed to give local Delhi cricketers the spotlight. The addition of two new teams, Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers in this season, also brings more talent, opportunity and competitive energy across the field.

“This year, we’ve gone a step further – revisiting our auction system, broadening the player base, and elevating domestic cricket to ensure the best talent emerges,” said Rohan Jaitley, Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) President.

Legacy players and new faces decoded

Rishabh Pant (Puraani Dilli 6): The prominent Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was retained by Puraani Dilli 6 for ₹21 lakh. His powerful batting and experience will be crucial for his team.

Priyansh Arya (Outer Delhi Warriors): A DPL 2024 standout, Priyansh Arya scored a century and hit six sixes in an over. Selected by Outer Delhi Warriors for ₹21 lakh, his strong IPL 2025 season suggests he can provide quick scoring at the start of an innings.

Ishant Sharma (West Delhi Lions): The experienced Delhi and India fast bowler was added by West Delhi Lions for ₹13 lakh.

Ayush Badoni (South Delhi Superstarz): An IPL participant, wicketkeeper-batsman Ayush Badoni was retained by South Delhi Superstarz for ₹21 lakh.

Harshit Rana (North Delhi Strikers): The right-arm pacer, who has played in the IPL, was retained by North Delhi Strikers for ₹21 lakh.

Suyash Sharma (Outer Delhi Warriors): An IPL champion, Suyash Sharma contributes to the Outer Delhi Warriors for ₹15 lakh.

Digvesh Rathi (South Delhi Superstarz): This left-arm wrist-spinner was a DPL 2024 participant who took 14 wickets and earned an IPL contract. Rathi, acquired by South Delhi Superstarz for ₹38 lakh, continued to take wickets in IPL 2025.

Himmat Singh (New Delhi Tigers): As the DPL 2024 winning captain, Himmat Singh was a prize pick for the New Delhi Tigers and will be central to their campaign.

Anuj Rawat (East Delhi Riders): East Delhi Riders earlier retained wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat for ₹21 lakh, providing a strong foundation for their season.

Raunak Vaghela (East Delhi Riders): This talented spinner is in contention for the leading wicket-taker award.

Money Grewal (Central Delhi Kings): This fast bowler is also a strong contender for the most wickets taken in the league.

Ayush Doseja (West Delhi Lions): This batsman has already left a mark as one of the league's leading scorers with an impressive strike rate and average.

Yash Dhull (Central Delhi Kings): The ex-U19 world cup winning captain announced his arrival by smashing the first century of the league.

The budding stars

Sharing the field with established players will be two budding cricketers who come with a legacy in cricket – Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Aryaveer Kohli, nephew of Virat Kohli. A right-handed batsman in the U-19 team, Aaryavir is going to play for Central Delhi Kings, who paid a sum of ₹8 lakh in the auction. This reflects that the team saw potential in the young man that extends beyond his family name, Sehwag. DPL will offer him an opportunity to carve out an identity for himself – he recently showed his capabilities at the Cooch Behar Trophy where he scored over 50 fours and three sixes.

Similarly, Aryaveer Kohli is trying to make a mark as a budding leg-spinner for South Delhi Superstarz. The team paid ₹1 lakh at the auction. Interestingly, Aryaveer trains under Rajkumar Sharma, the same coach who trained his paternal uncle Virat Kohli in his early years. This connection offers a unique perspective on his skill development as he gains from a coaching philosophy that has produced one of the world’s finest cricketers.

About DPL 2.0

Season 2 of the DPL will be flagged off by last year’s finalists, South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders. With two new teams added this season, DPL season 2 will be bigger and better with 44 league-stage men’s matches, an increase from the 30 matches played last season.

The league matches will be played among eight teams divided into two groups. Each team will play 10 matches, facing group members home and away and once against teams from the other group. The top four teams will progress to the playoffs, which follow the familiar IPL-style format: Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final.

The DPL offers a platform for developing talent, including those with family connections to cricketers. As former India cricketer Virender Sehwag commented, “It’s a good opportunity for players to perform on a significant stage. With selectors and fans observing, this league provides a chance for players to make an impression.”

The matches can be viewed live on JioHotstar, Star Sports and FanCode. Or, if you want to catch the action live, buy the tickets on District and head straight for Arun Jaitley stadium.

Note to Readers: Hindustan Times is a media partner of the Delhi Premier League.