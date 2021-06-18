Here's how ICC will use reserve day in India vs New Zealand WTC final after rain washes out Day 1 in Southampton

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand hit a rain roadblock even before the toss could take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Continuous rain since Thursday evening meant the first days of the WTC final was washed out.

There was no rain in Southampton since 5:30 pm IST but the match officials after preliminary inspection, decided to call off the play around 7:20 pm IST.

How will ICC compensate for the loss of time due to a rain washout on Day 1? Well, as long as the rain stays away for the next five days, there really shouldn’t be any worries at all. In fact, not a single over of play has been lost yet as there is a reserve day (June 23) in place to make up the overs and time.

The reserve day or sixth day officially came into effect half an hour into the second session i.e 6:40 pm IST. The two and half hours of play will be made up in the course of the next five days with 30 minutes of an early start on each day.

Whatever time is lost from the 2 and a half hours on Friday, will be added to the sixth day on June 23. For example, if two hours of more play was lost from 6:40 pm IST, then the sixth day would have only been of two hours. Now that it was confirmed that no play was possible on Day 1, the sixth day will now be of three and a half hours, provided there is no loss of time and overs in the next four days.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” ICC had said in a release while announcing the playing conditions for the WTC final.

If, however, a result is not achieved even after the extra 30 minutes every day and the full reserve day, then both India and New Zealand will share the WTC title.

“There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC release on the playing conditions read.