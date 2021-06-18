'India have been saved by weather': Michael Vaughan's tweet irks Indian fans ahead of WTC final

In what appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek remark, Former England captain Michael Vaughan said India have been saved by the weather after the first session of their World Test Championship (WTC) final match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Continuous rain since Thursday evening at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton meant the toss and start of the WTC final between India and New Zealand had to be delayed.

Hours after it was made official that there won’t be any play at least till lunch on Day 1 of the India-New Zealand WTC final, Vaughan took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at Team India.

India vs New Zealand WTC final live score

"I see India have been saved by the weather …. #WorldTestChampionship,” tweeted Vaughan.

I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021





Needless to say, the tweet did not go down well with the Indian fans, who started trolling Vaughan.

Here is how the fans reacted to Vaughan’s tweet on the WTC rain delay

England had been saved in the WC by Umpires and boundary count lmaoo. — Jay. (@peak_Ability18) June 18, 2021

Who would know better than England. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 18, 2021

Ohh now i understand why it's raining in Southampton. Stop crying Michael Vaughan!! — Positive Entropy🧚‍♀️ (@EntropyPositive) June 18, 2021

thank you sir for this tweet.🙏 Now I am confident this game will start soon and India will win.🙌 — Jon Targaryen (@jonknowsitall) June 18, 2021

This is not the first time that Vaughan has had a banter with the Indian fans. He had predicted that Australia would beat India 4-0 in the Test series but was trolled after India won it 2-1.

Vaughan has also had his fair share of Twitter banters with former India opener Wasim Jaffer too.

Meanwhile, the scenes in Southampton does not look good. Live pictures aired by the broadcasters around 4:30 PM IST, showed it was still raining at the Ageas Bowl with the centre of the ground completely covered in multiple layers of sheets.

The weather for the next five days is also not encouraging but thankfully there is a reserve day in place that will be used to make up for the loss of overs.

India announced their playing XI with two spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – for the WTC final on Thursday. The three seamers on their side are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

The inclement weather might encourage New Zealand to go for an all-out seam attack with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson.