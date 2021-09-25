‘He’s a master of how to get the best out of bowlers’: Parthiv lauds Dhoni’s captaincy after CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings’ second consecutive win in the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has once again put skipper MS Dhoni on focus, who will soon be mentoring Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. His brilliant leadership and on-field tactics guided his team to an emphatic six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday in Sharjah. With this win, CSK recaptured the top spot on the points table with 14 points in their kitty.

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel was hugely impressed by Dhoni’s captaincy in the IPL 2021 match no. 35 in Sharjah. During a discussion on Star Sports network, Parthiv stated that MS continues to be a master tactician in T20 cricket who has earned the trust of his players.

“There is a reason why we now say Mentor Singh Dhoni. He has been around for so many years, he understands the situation. He is a master of reading the pitches and a master of how to get the best out of your bowlers. He knows how to get the best out of Bravo, Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar,” Parthiv told Star Sports.

“The good thing is that everyone trusts him. When there is a good plan, everyone trusts him with it because there is a lot of experience behind it and lot of success behind it,” he added.

RCB started off in a fantastic manner after put to bat. A century stand between Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli for the opening wicket kept the CSK bowlers at bay for 13 overs. But then Dhoni played the trump card by bringing in Dwayne Bravo who scripted the collapse of Royal Challengers.

From 111/1 in 13.1 overs, RCB went on to get restricted to 156/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu played knocks of 38 and 32 respectively. Faf du Plessis scored 31 as CSK chased down the target of 157 with six wickets in hand.