'He's a world-class batter and we want...': Afridi's huge remark on Babar Azam's captaincy ahead of NZ series - Watch

Published on Dec 26, 2022 07:12 AM IST

On Sunday, on the eve of the start of the New Zealand Test series, Shahid Afridi, who has been named as the interim chief selector, made a statement on Babar's leadership in his first public press conference after assuming the role.

Pakistan cricket has witnessed two big changes after their humiliating loss to England in a Test series. The visitors whitewashed the Babar Azam-led side to claim a 3-0 win, a first of its kind inflicted against Pakistan on home soil. Subsequently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja was sacked while the Muhammad Wasim-led selection panel was removed. Reports later emerged on possible sacking of Babar as well from his captaincy role. On Sunday, on the eve of the start of the New Zealand Test series, Shahid Afridi, who has been named as the interim chief selector, made a statement on Babar's leadership in his first public press conference after assuming the role.

The Afridi-led committee, which took over the role only for the home series against New Zealand, comprising two Tests and three ODIs, reached Karachi on Sunday evening to discuss with Babar about the possible playing XI for Pakistan for the first Test against New Zealand.

Before the meeting, Afridi had a press conference, where he was asked about his stance on Babar's captaincy. He said, “This Selection Committee is here to support Babar Azam. He is a world-class batter and we want to help him become an equally good captain too.”

The former Pakistan captain then hinted at the inclusion of both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mir Hamza in Pakistan playing XI for the Test match.

"Our aim is to try our bench strength. A lot of our senior players are out for a long time. We will try and manage workload as Babar highlighted this issue previously," Afridi said.

"Hamza has performed really well in past couple of years and he deserves to be in the team. In absence of Shaheen, we needed a left-arm pacer. His inclusion will be worthy for us," he added.

