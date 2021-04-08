'He's always on the yacht partying, and then plays the way he does': Rahul looking forward to Gayle 'hitting some sixes'

Last year, Chris Gayle featured in the final seven matches of the season for Punjab Kings. Gayle missed making it to the Playing XI for the first few games but was on his way to turning up for the team before a stomach bug extended his wait. Once he did, Gayle pummeled 288 runs from seven matches, leaving many wondering if it was right on the management's part to omit the big-hitting West Indies from the first half of the tournament.

This time around though, that is expected to change as KL Rahul, captain of Punjab Kings, expressed his desire to see Gayle hit those big sixes that he is known for. Into his 13th season, all eyes would be on the Universe Boss with captain Rahul sounding eager to play alongside him again.

"I obviously played with Chris [Gayle] for a long time. Having him around is great fun. I'm really looking forward to playing with him again. One year older, but every time he comes back, he keeps getting better and better," Rahul said in a podcast on Red Bull's Decoding Athletes series.

One of the most amazing aspects of Gayle's is how the West Indies batsman does not rely much on match practice to hit top gear. Besides scoring a half-century on his return to the team last year, Gayle went on to muscle two more half-centuries including a knock of 99. Rahul is amazed at this ability of Gayle's and is looking forward to him sending a few balls out of the park.

"I really wonder how he does that. It's like he's always on the yacht, partying. And then he turns up and plays the way he does. For someone like me who spends three-four hours getting my batting and skill right, I really wonder how he does it. So, I'm really looking forward to having him in the team and hitting some sixes," the PBKS skipper added.